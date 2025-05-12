Sgt. Maj Ottoniel Rivera, the U.S. Army South, Security Cooperation Directorate Senior Enlisted Leader, addresses distinguished guests and students during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia 20 (PISAJ-20) closing ceremony at Fort Sill, Okla., May 16, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the COLAR senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)
US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach
