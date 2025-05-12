US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. of the Colombian army (COLAR) Diego F. Rodriguez and Sgt. Maj Ottoniel Rivera, the U.S. Army South, Security Cooperation Directorate Senior Enlisted Leader, present certificate to Brazilian army student, during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia 20 (PISAJ-20) closing ceremony at Fort Sill, Okla., May 16, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the COLAR senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)