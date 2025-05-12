Command Sgt. Maj. of the Colombian army (COLAR) Diego F. Rodriguez and Sgt. Maj Ottoniel Rivera, the U.S. Army South, Security Cooperation Directorate Senior Enlisted Leader, present certificate to Brazilian army student, during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquia 20 (PISAJ-20) closing ceremony at Fort Sill, Okla., May 16, 2025. PISAJ is a geo-strategic semiannual military engagement focused on developing, advancing, and professionalizing the COLAR senior NCO corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Juan C. Munoz)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9044628
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-DV911-4426
|Resolution:
|5557x4326
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach [Image 5 of 5], by SGM Juan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach
No keywords found.