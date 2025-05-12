US, Colombian army leaders conclude PISAJ-20 and increase NCO operational reach

FORT SILL, Okla. – 30 Colombian army (COLAR) and one Brazilian army sergeants major concluded the capstone of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía 20 (PISAJ-20), here, May 16.



The joint military program is designed to bolster the leadership skills of COLAR senior noncommissioned officers (NCOs) and is a cornerstone of the enduring U.S.-Colombia military partnership.



For two weeks, the leaders focused on enhancing the leadership capacity and operational effectiveness of COLAR's senior NCO corps.



PISAJ-20 conducted engagements at Fort Benning, Ga., and Fort Sill, Okla., bringing together Command Sgt. Maj. of the Colombian army Diego F. Rodriguez and U.S. counterparts from the U.S. Army South (ARSOUTH), Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), Fires Center of Excellence and other service components.



Colombian and Brazilian leaders participated in professional military education, interoperability discussions, and strategic alignment sessions throughout the engagement.



They also shared immersive experiences including visits to the 194th Armored Brigade, the Henry Caro NCO Academy, field artillery simulations, live-fire demonstrations, and the U.S. Army Armor & Cavalry Collection Training Support Facility.



Sgt. Maj. Ottoniel Rivera, the senior enlisted leader of ARSOUTH’s Security and Cooperation Directorate, highlighted the importance of this iteration in enabling students to continue to enhance COLAR’s NCO Corps.



“To the students, this is your beginning, I hope these past few days have challenged and inspired you,” said Rivera. “You have seen how NCOs shape doctrine, support national strategy, and build professional military forces, now carry those lessons forward.”



By the program’s conclusion, COLAR sergeants major gained a comprehensive understanding of the U.S. Military NCO corps and its leadership framework.



“Being a permanent example, and being constantly present amongst subordinate NCOs, is how our Senior Leaders can successfully lead,” said Rodriguez. “Our Sergeants Major must be able to effectively demonstrate how it’s done correctly before we expect our junior NCO’s to do the same.”



Participants also enhanced their critical thinking skills, deepened their knowledge of leadership principles, and improved senior-to-junior NCO dialogue, fostering mentorship and professional development within the Colombian Army.



Command Sgt. Maj. Edison Betancourt, who leads the Combined Arms School of the Colombian National Army, shared his perspective as he previously participated in the iteration of PISAJ-18 as a student.



"The way U.S. Army academies formally prepare and certify their instructors is a key takeaway we could integrate into our own model," said Betancourt. "I envision continuous improvement in all educational processes for our NCOs."



PISAJ-20 supports the SOUTHCOM Theater Campaign Plan and strengthens the COLMIL senior NCO development systems, aligning with the transformation initiatives of the COLAR.

