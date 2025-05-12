Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell’s Weather Relocation [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    McConnell’s Weather Relocation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team McConnell Airmen relocate fire bottles during weather relocation procedures at McConnell Air Force Base, May 17, 2025. The fire bottles were stored inside a hangar to protect the equipment from potential severe storms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 16:56
    Photo ID: 9043327
    VIRIN: 250517-F-SC213-1221
    Resolution: 6702x4468
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell’s Weather Relocation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McConnell’s Weather Relocation
    McConnell’s Weather Relocation
    McConnell’s Weather Relocation
    McConnell’s Weather Relocation
    McConnell’s Weather Relocation
    McConnell’s Weather Relocation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    hail
    tornado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download