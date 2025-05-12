McConnell’s Weather Relocation

A KC-46A Peagusus takes off during weather relocation procedures at McConnell Air Force Base, May 17, 2025. To protect assets and maintain readiness, the 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings temporarily relocated aircraft due to a severe weather forecast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|05.17.2025
|05.17.2025 16:56
|9043322
|250517-F-SC213-1054
|6971x4647
|969.35 KB
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|4
|0
