    McConnell’s Weather Relocation [Image 2 of 6]

    McConnell’s Weather Relocation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team McConnell Airmen marshal aircraft during weather evacuation procedures at McConnell Air Force Base, May 17, 2025. Team McConnell worked to relocate aircraft ahead of forecasted storms in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

