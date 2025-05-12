McConnell’s Weather Relocation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Team McConnell Airman prepares to marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker during weather relocation procedures at McConnell Air Force Base, May 17, 2025. Team McConnell worked to relocate aircraft to protect against forecasted storms in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)