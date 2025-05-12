Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon [Image 10 of 10]

    Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon

    ICELAND

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Naval Aircrewman Operator 3rd Class Jacob Dowdell, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, simulates emergency procedures during a Naval Air Training Operations Standardization (NATOPS) emergency drill inside a P-8A Poseidon during a flight off the coast of Iceland, May 12, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 12:12
    Photo ID: 9043122
    VIRIN: 250512-N-AN659-3059
    Resolution: 1600x2400
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: IS
    This work, Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

