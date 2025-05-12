Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon

Naval Aircrewman Operator 3rd Class Jacob Dowdell, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, simulates emergency procedures during a Naval Air Training Operations Standardization (NATOPS) emergency drill inside a P-8A Poseidon during a flight off the coast of Iceland, May 12, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|05.12.2025
|05.17.2025 12:12
|9043122
|250512-N-AN659-3059
|1600x2400
|4.18 MB
|IS
|4
|0
