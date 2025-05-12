Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon [Image 2 of 10]

    Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon

    ICELAND

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Chief Naval Aircrewman Operator Jordan Rich, left, evaluates Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Ally Rummel during an annual Naval Air Training Operations Standardization (NATOPS) test inside a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 12, 2025. Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 12:12
    Photo ID: 9043114
    VIRIN: 250512-N-AN659-1005
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: IS
