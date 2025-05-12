Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICELAND

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Lt. j.g. Clark Brill, a naval flight officer assigned to the ’Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, checks sonobuoy launchers on a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 12, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    aircrew
    emergency procedures
    aircrew training
    NATOPS
    survival gear
    P-8A Poseidon

