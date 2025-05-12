Crew Training Onboard a P-8A Poseidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Chloe Bolon, left, assists Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Tristan Stevens in studying for a plane captain qualification inside a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 12, 2025. Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)