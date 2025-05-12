Yokota FF25: After Rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A puddle reflects a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron following heavy rain during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The event featured live music performances, aerial demonstrations, static displays, and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)