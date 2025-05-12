Yokota FF25: After Rain

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron waves to festival goers from a C-130J Super Hercules during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|05.17.2025
|05.17.2025 09:00
|9042912
|250517-F-PM645-2305
|3600x2400
|3.4 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|3
|0
