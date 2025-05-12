Yokota FF25: After Rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron waves to festival goers from a C-130J Super Hercules during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)