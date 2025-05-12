Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota FF25: After Rain [Image 3 of 5]

    Yokota FF25: After Rain

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A couple crosses a puddle in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron following heavy rain during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. People from the local community attended the two-day festival to enjoy a variety of cuisines, view static aircraft and learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 09:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Friendship
    Yokota Friendship Festival
    Rainy day
    FF25
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025
    Yokota FF25

