Yokota FF25: After Rain

A couple crosses a puddle in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron following heavy rain during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. People from the local community attended the two-day festival to enjoy a variety of cuisines, view static aircraft and learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 09:00
|Photo ID:
|9042914
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-PM645-2321
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
