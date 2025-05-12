Yokota FF25: After Rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A couple crosses a puddle in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron following heavy rain during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. People from the local community attended the two-day festival to enjoy a variety of cuisines, view static aircraft and learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)