Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting

250516-N-XH769-1387 NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conduct a firefighting drill on the ship's flight deck, May 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Clark)