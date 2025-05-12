Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250516-N-XH769-1109 NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dameon Bush and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jaden Lowe, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participate in a firefighting drill on the ship's flight deck, May 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Clark)