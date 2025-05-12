Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250516-N-XH769-1046 NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zachary Garcia, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), poses for a photo during a firefighting drill on the ship's flight deck, May 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Clark)