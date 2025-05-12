Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting [Image 1 of 5]

    Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Clark 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250516-N-XH769-1046 NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zachary Garcia, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), poses for a photo during a firefighting drill on the ship's flight deck, May 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Clark)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 08:12
    Photo ID: 9042904
    VIRIN: 250516-N-XH769-1046
    Resolution: 2407x3370
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    Drill
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Fire Fighting
    Flight Deck

