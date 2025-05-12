Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Firefighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250516-N-XH769-1248 NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Andre Arthur, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participates in a firefighting drill on the ship's flight deck, May 16, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Clark)