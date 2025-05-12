MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 7, 2025) Ensign Kaitlyn Baker, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), listens for messages from other ships during an exercise with NATO Allies. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9042777
|VIRIN:
|250507-N-AP071-1148
|Resolution:
|5411x3607
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS The Sullivans Participates in operations with NATO Allies. [Image 6 of 6], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.