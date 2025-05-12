USS The Sullivans Participates in operations with NATO Allies.

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 7, 2025) Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats assigned to the Type 45 Destroyer HMS Dauntless (D-33) participate in an exercise with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103). USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9042774
|VIRIN:
|250507-N-AP071-1015
|Resolution:
|2782x2792
|Size:
|594.63 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
