USS The Sullivans Participates in operations with NATO Allies.

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 7, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and begins its return trip to USS Truxton. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9042775
|VIRIN:
|250507-N-AP071-1051
|Resolution:
|3448x2017
|Size:
|359.43 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
