    USS The Sullivans Participates in operations with NATO Allies. [Image 3 of 6]

    USS The Sullivans Participates in operations with NATO Allies.

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 7, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 approaches for landing on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 01:54
    Photo ID: 9042776
    VIRIN: 250507-N-AP071-1130
    Resolution: 3174x3431
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS The Sullivans Participates in operations with NATO Allies. [Image 6 of 6], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C6F
    USS The Sullivans
    HMS Prince of Wales
    MEDSTRIKE

