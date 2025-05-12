Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS The Sullivans participates in operations with NATO Allies and partnered ships [Image 8 of 8]

    USS The Sullivans participates in operations with NATO Allies and partnered ships

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 11, 2025) The Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) operates in the Mediterranean Sea with NATO allied and partnered ships May 11, 2025. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 01:46
    Photo ID: 9042773
    VIRIN: 250511-N-AP071-2107
    Resolution: 5614x4000
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    NATO
    C6F
    PHOTOEX
    HMS Prince of Wales
    We Stick Together
    MEDSTRIKE

