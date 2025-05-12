MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 11, 2025) NATO allied and partnered ships steam in formation while operating in the Mediterranean Sea May 11, 2025. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9042770
|VIRIN:
|250511-N-AP071-2029
|Resolution:
|4486x2652
|Size:
|372.63 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS The Sullivans participates in operations with NATO Allies and partnered ships [Image 8 of 8], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.