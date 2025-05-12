MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 11, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) flies its battle flag while operating in the Mediterranean Sea with NATO allied and partner ships May 11, 2025. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9042772
|VIRIN:
|250511-N-AP071-2100
|Resolution:
|5290x3374
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS The Sullivans participates in operations with NATO Allies and partnered ships [Image 8 of 8], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.