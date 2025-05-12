USS The Sullivans participates in operations with NATO Allies and partnered ships.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 11, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) steams with NATO allied and partnered ships in the Mediterranean Sea May 11, 2025. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)