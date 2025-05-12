Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The US Ambassador to Lithuania meets with US forces [Image 18 of 18]

    The US Ambassador to Lithuania meets with US forces

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    US Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania, Kara C. McDonald, meets with US Army Lt. Col. John Gorbet, commander of the 512th Field Hospital, during a site visit to the Swift Response 25 hospital exercise in Vepriai, Lithuania on Friday, 16 May 2025. Ambassador McDonald said, “You won't find better allies. They are a model ally because they're all in.” (US Army Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 00:47
    Photo ID: 9042759
    VIRIN: 250516-A-OE190-9842
    Resolution: 5152x3435
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: VEPRIAI, LT
