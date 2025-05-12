The US Ambassador to Lithuania meets with US forces

US Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania, Kara C. McDonald, meets with US Army Lt. Col. John Gorbet, commander of the 512th Field Hospital, during a site visit to the Swift Response 25 hospital exercise in Vepriai, Lithuania on Friday, 16 May 2025. Ambassador McDonald said, “You won't find better allies. They are a model ally because they're all in.” (US Army Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 00:47
|Photo ID:
|9042759
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-OE190-9842
|Resolution:
|5152x3435
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|VEPRIAI, LT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
