    The Lithuanian Minister of Defense and the US Ambassador meet with US forces [Image 13 of 18]

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    Lithuanian Minister of National Defense, Dovile Sakaliene and US Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania, Kara C. McDonald meet with US Army Col. Anthony King, commander of the 30th Medical Brigade, during a site visit to the Swift Response 25 hospital exercise in Vepriai, Lithuania on Friday, 16 May 2025. (US Army Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 00:47
    Photo ID: 9042754
    VIRIN: 250516-A-OE190-3209
    Resolution: 3138x2092
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: VEPRIAI, LT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Lithuanian Minister of Defense and the US Ambassador meet with US forces [Image 18 of 18], by MAJ Jesse Bien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

