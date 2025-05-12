The US Ambassador to Lithuania meets with US forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

US Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania, Kara C. McDonald, meets with US Army Lt. Col. John Gorbet, commander of the 512th Field Hospital, during a site visit to the Swift Response 25 hospital exercise in Vepriai, Lithuania on Friday, 16 May 2025. Ambassador McDonald said, “You won't find better allies. They are a model ally because they're all in.” (US Army Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien)