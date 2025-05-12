The Lithuanian Minister of Defense and the US Ambassador meet with US forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense, Dovile Sakaliene and US Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania, Kara C. McDonald meet with US Army Col. Anthony King, commander of the 30th Medical Brigade, during a site visit to the Swift Response 25 hospital exercise in Vepriai, Lithuania on Friday, 16 May 2025. (US Army Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien)