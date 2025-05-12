Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing gather at Luke Air Force Base’s closing ceremony for National Police Week, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This annual observance, established in 1962, honors the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement officers across the nation. Throughout the week, communities engage in various events to pay tribute to the fallen and show support for those who continue to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)