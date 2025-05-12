Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Williams, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, recites opening remarks at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. National Police Week provides a time for honor, remembrance, and support, bringing together law enforcement, survivors, and the community to pay homage to fallen officers. The week includes the National Peace Officers Memorial Service and other events recognizing their ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)