    Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB [Image 3 of 4]

    Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Williams, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, recites opening remarks at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. National Police Week provides a time for honor, remembrance, and support, bringing together law enforcement, survivors, and the community to pay homage to fallen officers. The week includes the National Peace Officers Memorial Service and other events recognizing their ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9042199
    VIRIN: 250516-F-KD516-1017
    Resolution: 5564x3702
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

