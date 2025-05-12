Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing gather at Luke Air Force Base’s closing ceremony for National Police Week, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This observance specifically honors military and civilian law enforcement, including the base's own defenders who safeguard the installation. Throughout the week, events are held to recognize their vital role in protecting the community and the sacrifices made in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

