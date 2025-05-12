Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing gather at Luke Air Force Base’s closing ceremony for National Police Week, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This observance specifically honors military and civilian law enforcement, including the base's own defenders who safeguard the installation. Throughout the week, events are held to recognize their vital role in protecting the community and the sacrifices made in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)