Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing present the colors at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This formal act concluded a week honoring fallen and active military and civilian law enforcement. This ceremony served as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)