    Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing present the colors at Luke Air Force Base’s National Police Week closing ceremony, May 16, 2025, at Luke AFB, Arizona. This formal act concluded a week honoring fallen and active military and civilian law enforcement. This ceremony served as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9042196
    VIRIN: 250516-F-KD516-1010
    Resolution: 3806x3045
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closing Ceremony of National Police Week at Luke AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

