Armed Forces Luncheon recognizes enlisted members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 12 Outstanding Enlisted Award nominees pose for a picture with Bill Wysong, El Paso County commissioner, second from left, and Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, command senior leader of Space Base Delta 1, Peterson Space Force Base, during the Armed Forces Luncheon May 14, 2025. The event honored the men and women chosen by their respective services, with three winners selected by the Colorado Springs Military Affairs Council. Burkhead was the guest keynote speaker at the event.