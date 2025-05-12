Armed Forces Luncheon recognizes enlisted members

Photo By Norman Shifflett | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 12 Outstanding Enlisted Award nominees pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Norman Shifflett | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 12 Outstanding Enlisted Award nominees pose for a picture with Bill Wysong, El Paso County commissioner, second from left, and Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, command senior leader of Space Base Delta 1, Peterson Space Force Base, during the Armed Forces Luncheon May 14, 2025. The event honored the men and women chosen by their respective services, with three winners selected by the Colorado Springs Military Affairs Council. Burkhead was the guest keynote speaker at the event. see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 200 current military members, retirees, veterans, DOD civilians, government officials and members of the Colorado Springs community gathered May 14, 2025, to honor the “best of the best” enlisted military members at the annual Pikes Peak Military Affairs Council Armed Forces Luncheon.



The nominees included enlisted members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.



Twelve service members were nominated from the five military installations in the Colorado Springs area and competed in three categories: junior enlisted, NCO and senior enlisted.



The three nominees from Fort Carson were Sgt. 1st Class Ian Michael Shevchuk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division; Staff Sgt. Caleb Valdez, Evans Army Community Hospital; and Spc. Nicholas Cooper, 4th CAB.



“I would like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to those we are here to honor, the men and women who currently wear the uniform of the United States military. Your service, your strength and your discipline are the backbone of our national defense,” said Bill Wysong, El Paso County commissioner.



Each nominee was presented with an eagle head trophy by Wysong and Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, command senior leader of Space Base Delta 1, Peterson Space Force Base.



During her keynote speech before the winners were announced, Burkhead emphasized the impact enlisted members make not only in the military but also by volunteering their time to help in the community.



“Your service has already left a lasting impact not just in uniform but in the lives you have touched and the communities you have helped strengthen,” said Burkhead. “Greatness isn’t found only in combat or on the front lines, it is found in classrooms, food banks, shelters and anywhere compassion and courage meet.”



The three award winners selected by the Colorado Springs Military Affairs Council were Space Force Spc.4 Emmanuel Sanchez, Peterson SFB; Air Force Tech. Sgt. Toneda Randle, U.S. Air Force Academy; and Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Rueben McClendon, Peterson SFB.



Even though there were only three winners, Cooper felt honored to be nominated for his work training service animals to assist disabled individuals.



“I didn’t win, but I still feel like a winner at the end of the day,” said Cooper. “A lot of people applied for it, but only a certain amount of us were nominated and that is an award in itself. I am just glad to be recognized for what I did.”