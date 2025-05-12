Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Luncheon recognizes enlisted members [Image 1 of 2]

    Armed Forces Luncheon recognizes enlisted members

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sgt. 1st Class Ian Michael Shevchuk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, center, receives an eagle head trophy from Bill Wysong, El Paso County commissioner, and Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, command senior leader of Space Base Delta 1, Peterson Space Force Base, during the Armed Forces Luncheon May 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:11
    Photo ID: 9040866
    VIRIN: 051425-A-AU130-1016
    Resolution: 2440x1795
    Size: 948.35 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    enlisted
    Fort Carson
    armed forces luncheon

