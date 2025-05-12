COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sgt. 1st Class Ian Michael Shevchuk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, center, receives an eagle head trophy from Bill Wysong, El Paso County commissioner, and Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Martha Burkhead, command senior leader of Space Base Delta 1, Peterson Space Force Base, during the Armed Forces Luncheon May 14, 2025.
Armed Forces Luncheon recognizes enlisted members
