Donuts and Devotion: A Sweet Space for Airmen to Explore Faith and Spirituality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. William Kilgore, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations staff chaplain, discusses spiritual discipline and practice during a resiliency session in the USO area of the mortuary facility at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 14, 2025. “Donuts and Devotion” gives Airmen the opportunity to ask the chaplain questions they might have about faith and spirituality, in addition to a short devotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)