Donuts and Devotion: A Sweet Space for Airmen to Explore Faith and Spirituality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Sheldon White, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, visits with Blaze, a therapy dog, during “Donuts and Devotion” at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 14, 2025. “Donuts and Devotion” gives Airmen the opportunity to ask the chaplain questions they might have about faith and spirituality, in addition to a short devotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)