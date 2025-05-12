Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donuts and Devotion: A Sweet Space for Airmen to Explore Faith and Spirituality [Image 1 of 3]

    Donuts and Devotion: A Sweet Space for Airmen to Explore Faith and Spirituality

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Capt. William Kilgore, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations staff chaplain, discusses spiritual discipline and practice during a resiliency session in the USO area of the mortuary facility at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 14, 2025. “Donuts and Devotion” gives Airmen the opportunity to ask the chaplain questions they might have about faith and spirituality, in addition to a short devotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

