Police Week kicks off at Kadena

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron, attend the Police Week opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2025. Police Week is observed to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement. In 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)