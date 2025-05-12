Police Week kicks off at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Kadena Honor Guard present the colors during the Police Week opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2025. National Police week pays special tribute to those law enforcement members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)