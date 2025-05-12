Police Week kicks off at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robinson Mata, 18th Mission Support Group commander, delivers opening remarks for police week at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2025. National Police Week pays special tribute to those law enforcement members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)