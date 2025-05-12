Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week kicks off at Kadena [Image 1 of 4]

    Police Week kicks off at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    A metal U.S. Air Force Security Forces badge is propped against an all-terrain vehicle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 12, 2025. Police Week is observed to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement. In 1962, U.S. President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, National Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 9039945
    VIRIN: 250512-F-KO634-1018
    Resolution: 5306x3530
    Size: 617.17 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Police Week kicks off at Kadena [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

