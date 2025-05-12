Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250509-A-ZN169-1750 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250509-A-ZN169-1750

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Special Olympians chant, 'USA, USA,' during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Special Olympics of South Carolina's Summer Games.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9038421
    VIRIN: 250509-A-ZN169-1750
    Resolution: 6211x4400
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250509-A-ZN169-1750 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250509-A-ZN169-1719
    250509-A-ZN169-1723
    250509-A-ZN169-1737
    250509-A-ZN169-1750
    250509-A-ZN169-1763

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson hosts 55th Special Olympics Summer Games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Special Olympics
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download