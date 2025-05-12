250509-A-ZN169-1763

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, welcomes Special Olympians to Fort Jackson during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Special Olympics of South Carolina's Summer Games held May 9 at the Solomon Center at Fort Jackson.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson hosts 55th Special Olympics Summer Games

    Fort Jackson
    Special Olympics
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    ATC

