Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, welcomes Special Olympians to Fort Jackson during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Special Olympics of South Carolina's Summer Games held May 9 at the Solomon Center at Fort Jackson.
|05.09.2025
|05.15.2025 13:10
|9038422
|250509-A-ZN169-1763
|4856x7176
|7.37 MB
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
