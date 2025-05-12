Jackson hosts 55th Special Olympics Summer Games

When Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Fort Jackson commander, and members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run raised the torch to light the Olympic Cauldron, May 9, it signified the 55th year the post hosted South Carolina’s Special Olympics Summer Games.



The Summer Games were not held during the COVID pandemic.



“It is such a great opportunity for community partnership,” said Kara Harmon, director of communications for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, as throngs of athletes and their families waited outside the Solomon Center for the torch to arrive.



“Having Fort Jackson host us year after year is just so nice,” Harmon said.



According to the SOSC, its mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.



“Our athletes bring so much joy and light to the world, and for them to be able to come out and show the community exactly what they’re made of is awesome,” Harmon said.



The athletes competed in a variety of games including bowling, swimming and powerlifting, May 9-11.



Fort Jackson Soldiers and civilians volunteered to help the games in many ways including judging events, helping set up the venues and moral/emotional support.



Hundreds of trainees gave a raucous cheer to the Special Olympians as they entered the Solomon Center on post. Hood welcomed the athletes and the 282d Army Band provided music.



During the opening ceremony, Sue Manor, SOSC executive vice president, encouraged the athletes to “make some memories with your families and enjoy every single moment. This is the kind of weekend you’ll look back on for a long, long time.”

