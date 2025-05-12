Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:10 Photo ID: 9038420 VIRIN: 250509-A-ZN169-1737 Resolution: 7050x5504 Size: 5.85 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 250509-A-ZN169-1737 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.