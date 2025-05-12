Chaplain (Col.) Stan Smith, Fort Jackson garrison chaplain and a volunteer, leads athletes from the Special Olympics of South Carolina’s Area 6 into the Solomon Center, May 9, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9038420
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-ZN169-1737
|Resolution:
|7050x5504
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250509-A-ZN169-1737 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jackson hosts 55th Special Olympics Summer Games
No keywords found.