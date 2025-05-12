Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion [Image 6 of 9]

    The 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion stand to get their picture taken in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 05:52
    Photo ID: 9037697
    VIRIN: 250502-A-FT253-1369
    Resolution: 6700x4467
    Size: 17.31 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

