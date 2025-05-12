U.S. Soldiers perform log sit-ups in Battalion Physical Readiness Training during the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Backbone Week, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9037696
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-FT253-1195
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.46 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Backbone Week [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.